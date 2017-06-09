Drone used to catch Stafford County armed robbery suspect
A man in Stafford is behind bars after a June 6 manhunt that was aided by unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, which tracked his movements overnight and into the morning. The suspect, Michael Pixley Jr., 25, is charged with the armed robbery of a Mr. B's Exxon station on Warrenton Road after 1 a.m. The victim of the robbery told police that the suspect carried a silver handgun with black handgrips, and had fled in an unknown vehicle, affiliate DCW reports.
