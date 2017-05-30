Drone helps Stafford locate suspect i...

Drone helps Stafford locate suspect in manhunt after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Stafford Sheriff's deputies take a man into custody after closing off parts of Tacketts Mill Road earlier today while searching for a man described as "armed and dangerous." Stafford Sheriff's deputies take a man into custody after closing off parts of Tacketts Mill Road earlier today while searching for a man described as "armed and dangerous."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lidl May 22 Beeney 1
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC