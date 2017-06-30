'Coward' or 'criminal'? Either way, Stafford man facing long prison term for robbery

A Stafford County man who teamed up with two still-unidentified men last year to rob a man who knew him is facing the possibility of 28 years in prison. A jury recommended that sentence Wednesday for 26-year-old Anthony Lamar Turner after convicting him of armed burglary, robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.