Black bear struck and killed on Route...

Black bear struck and killed on Route 610

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

A black bear was struck and killed by a car traveling on Route 610 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford on Thursday night. The bear was walking in the area of Joshua Road when it was struck by a car, killing it instantly, according to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lidl May 22 Beeney 1
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC