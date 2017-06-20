Arlington homicide suspect nabbed near Colonial Forge High School
The Stafford Sheriff's Office assisted the US Marshall in arresting Daejon Tyrie Jones, 23, of Woodbridge on Sunday. Law enforcement officials were called to Flint Court near Colonial Forge High School, where the arrest was made.
