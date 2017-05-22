Yyotta Joins Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace
C5, a division of Consortium Management Group, Inc., is a consortium composed of leading companies and institutions in the sensors, communications and electronics technology sectors. The mission of C5 is to provide the U.S. Government with access to technologies to improve the capabilities required to sustain U.S. military supremacy in weapon systems information technologies via an efficient acquisition process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|12 hr
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC