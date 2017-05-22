Yyotta Joins Consortium for Command, ...

Yyotta Joins Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace

C5, a division of Consortium Management Group, Inc., is a consortium composed of leading companies and institutions in the sensors, communications and electronics technology sectors. The mission of C5 is to provide the U.S. Government with access to technologies to improve the capabilities required to sustain U.S. military supremacy in weapon systems information technologies via an efficient acquisition process.

