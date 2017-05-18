VA: Low Gas Prices Cut Into Frederick...

VA: Low Gas Prices Cut Into Fredericksburg-Area's Gas Tax Revenues

May 21--While drivers like cheap gas, the low prices at the pump have caused headaches for localities that are partners with the Virginia Railway Express commuter train service. Ridership is strong and VRE has plans to grow, but a big source of revenue for member localities has fallen off the rails since the summer of 2014, leading to the loss of millions of expected dollars, according to a report presented last week by the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization at its Policy Committee meeting.

