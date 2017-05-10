Teen gets prison time for killing mot...

Teen gets prison time for killing motorcyclist during Stafford chase

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A teenager who killed a man last summer on State Route 3 in Stafford County while fleeing from police on the wrong side of the highway received what amounts to a 15-year prison sentence Friday. John Henry Ware III, 17, was convicted earlier this year for his actions that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Joshua Dombo of Fredericksburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr 15 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr 15 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar '17 slfafdjlad 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC