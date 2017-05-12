Suspect on Stafford's 'Most Wanted' l...

Suspect on Stafford's 'Most Wanted' list apprehended

On May 10, 2017, at 7:30 a.m., Deputy J.J. Kreider was westbound on South Gateway Drive when he observed a subject he recognized driving a green SAAB traveling east. Deputy Kreider knew the subject's driving privilege was currently suspended due to multiple prior driving convictions.

