Student's service dog gets own headshot in class yearbook
Stafford High School junior AJ Schalk, who has type 1 diabetes, has been attending class with his service dog Alpha for the past year after Stafford County school officials approved the idea. Alpha can tell when Schalk's blood sugar is askew by scent and gives Schalk a paw to warn Schalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|May 22
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr '17
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC