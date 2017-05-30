Student's service dog gets own headsh...

Student's service dog gets own headshot in class yearbook

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: News Times

Stafford High School junior AJ Schalk, who has type 1 diabetes, has been attending class with his service dog Alpha for the past year after Stafford County school officials approved the idea. Alpha can tell when Schalk's blood sugar is askew by scent and gives Schalk a paw to warn Schalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lidl May 22 Beeney 1
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC