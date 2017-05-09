Stafford woman, 52, charged with multiple traffic offenses

On May 5, 2017, at 4:23 p.m., a citizen called to report a blue Ford pickup truck in the area of the Blue and Gray Parkway and Kings Highway that was swerving and drove into a ditch. Deputy D.W. Fetterolf responded and observed a vehicle, matching the description provided, stopped at a red light on Cool Springs Road waiting to make a left turn onto Butler Road.

