Stafford veteran gets keys to new mor...

Stafford veteran gets keys to new mortgage-free home

Friday May 19 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Friends and family listen to the speakers to open the new home for the Goodrich family. Operation FINALLY Home presented the keys to the finished mortgage free home for veteran, U.S. Army SGT Michael Goodrich and his family in the Embrey Mill in Stafford, Va.

