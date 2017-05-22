Stafford veteran gets keys to new mortgage-free home
Friends and family listen to the speakers to open the new home for the Goodrich family. Operation FINALLY Home presented the keys to the finished mortgage free home for veteran, U.S. Army SGT Michael Goodrich and his family in the Embrey Mill in Stafford, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lidl
|17 hr
|Beeney
|1
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr '17
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC