Stafford seeking robbers who hit 7 - "Eleven

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a convenience store early Wednesday morning. The robbery occurred about 4:28 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Mine and Garrisonville roads in North Stafford, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said.

