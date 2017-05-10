Stafford School Board approves budget...

Stafford School Board approves budget, despite concerns about teacher pay

At the meeting, the board voted 6-1 to approve the $278.9 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. George Washington District representative Dewayne McOsker was the only board member to vote against the budget. He said the market-based compensation model does not provide enough of a pay increase for senior teachers, who he fears could leave Stafford schools for better-paying jobs in Northern Virginia.

