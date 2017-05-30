Stafford officer finds frightening si...

Stafford officer finds frightening sight: a swarm of 100,000 bees

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Beekeepers were called to the Thomas Jefferson Place townhome complex in southern Stafford earlier this month to remove this swarm of honey bees, which officials described as being the size of a small child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lidl May 22 Beeney 1
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr '17 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC