Stafford man gets five years for PlayStation robbery
A Stafford County man will serve nearly five years in prison for his part in tying up a man and stealing a video game console and other items. Christopher Alexander Smith was sentenced Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to 15 years, with 10 years and five months suspended, for armed burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar '17
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC