Stafford man admits stealing from pre...

Stafford man admits stealing from presidential helicopter unit at Quantico

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Marine One helicopter, with President Donald Trump aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House in April. A Stafford man was convicted Tuesday, May 23, of stealing parts from the Marine One squadron at Quantico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lidl Mon Beeney 1
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC