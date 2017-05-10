Stafford kindergarten class celebrates Q and U wedding
Brennan Smith and Aliyah Kargar, kindergartners in Chloe Ellis' class at Winding Creek Elementary in Stafford County, listen as Principal Rebecca Wardlow officiates the Friday wedding of the letters Q and U. They form the unique 'kw' sound. Chloe Ellis' kindergarten students wear party finery and individual letters of the alphabet as they attend the wedding of 'Q' and 'U.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|May 10
|Out and about
|2
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Apr 24
|Mkcs
|44
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Michele Cruey
|9
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC