Stafford kindergarten class celebrate...

Stafford kindergarten class celebrates Q and U wedding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Brennan Smith and Aliyah Kargar, kindergartners in Chloe Ellis' class at Winding Creek Elementary in Stafford County, listen as Principal Rebecca Wardlow officiates the Friday wedding of the letters Q and U. They form the unique 'kw' sound. Chloe Ellis' kindergarten students wear party finery and individual letters of the alphabet as they attend the wedding of 'Q' and 'U.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr 15 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr 15 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar '17 slfafdjlad 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC