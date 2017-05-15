Stafford firefighter recruits climb c...

Stafford firefighter recruits climb closer to graduation

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Members of Stafford Fire and Rescue's Recruit Academy 10 listen to instruction before beginning a lesson. Their work includes practicing carrying, extending and climbing fire ladders-and much more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar '17 slfafdjlad 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC