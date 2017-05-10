Stafford County may offer tax deferral for Lake Mooney residents
Residents who found themselves with waterfront property when Stafford County built the Rocky Pen Run Reservoir may soon get some relief from the higher tax bills that came with the lake. The General Assembly earlier this year approved a bill giving Stafford supervisors the authority to defer up to 95 percent of the tax increase on landowners whose property values soared with the creation of the reservoir.
