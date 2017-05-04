Sibling Rivalry Fiddle Band: Musical talent runs in the family
Families who attend the Sibling Rivalry Fiddle Band concert at the Wm Mason II Violin Shop this Sunday will be treated to music ranging from classical violin to Irish and Scottish fiddle to bluegrass-all performed by three brothers and a sister ages 8-14. In addition, they will have the opportunity to tour a Fredericksburg treasure and the birthplace of locally handcrafted violins.
