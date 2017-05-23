New Yorker sentenced to three years for scamming Stafford residents
A New York man who headed a racketeering operation that scammed numerous victims out of thousands of dollars was ordered Tuesday to serve three years in prison. Ricardo Bailey, 24, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Stafford County Circuit Court, including racketeering and multiple counts of identity theft and obtaining money by false pretenses.
