Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting outside North Stafford restaurant
A Dumfries man who killed another man during a wild shootout in a North Stafford restaurant parking lot in 2015 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday. La'Twon Marte Berryman, 27, was also convicted in Stafford County Circuit Court of possessing a firearm as a violent felon.
