Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting o...

Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting outside North Stafford restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Dumfries man who killed another man during a wild shootout in a North Stafford restaurant parking lot in 2015 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday. La'Twon Marte Berryman, 27, was also convicted in Stafford County Circuit Court of possessing a firearm as a violent felon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes May 10 Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr '17 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr '17 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC