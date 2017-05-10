Man faces life term in Stafford hostage case
A man accused of holding a Stafford County man hostage in the victim's home for five days and forcing him to make multiple ATM withdrawals was convicted of four charges this week. Jamhal Scott Blanks, 29, of Stafford entered Alford pleas Tuesday to charges of abduction with the intent to extort money, armed burglary, robbery and unlawful wounding.
