Face of Defense: Sorority President Earns Marine Corps Commission
From becoming president of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University here, popularly known as Virginia Tech, to becoming the university's recreational sports facilities supervisor, 22-year-old Elaine Lewis has always had a passion for leadership. In May 2014, that passion led Lewis into her local Marine Corps Officer Selection Office, and on May 13, 2017, she was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.
