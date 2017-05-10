Convicted robber cleared in separate cab holdup in Stafford
A man who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for a robbery in Fredericksburg avoided extra prison time when he was cleared of a robbery charge Wednesday in Stafford County. Kamari Khalik-Laton Henderson, 19, of Spotsylvania County was cleared by a Stafford Circuit Court jury of robbery and firearms charges.
