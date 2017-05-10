Community meeting set on proposed ant...

Community meeting set on proposed anti-terrorism training facility in Thornburg

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Spotsylvania County residents who live near the site of a proposed anti-terrorism training facility are holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial project. Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc. is proposing to move its Crucible training center from Stafford County to a 78-acre site at 6116 Jefferson Davis Highway in Thornburg-about a mile south of Dominion Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Wed Out and about 2
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Apr 24 Mkcs 44
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr 15 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr 15 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar '17 Michele Cruey 9
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar '17 slfafdjlad 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC