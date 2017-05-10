Community meeting set on proposed anti-terrorism training facility in Thornburg

Spotsylvania County residents who live near the site of a proposed anti-terrorism training facility are holding a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial project. Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc. is proposing to move its Crucible training center from Stafford County to a 78-acre site at 6116 Jefferson Davis Highway in Thornburg-about a mile south of Dominion Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.