An Ex-Marine staff sergeant pleads guilty to stealing $100,000 in...

A former Marine staff sergeant has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 worth of gear and equipment from Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the Quantico , Virginia-based unit that transports the president and other executives. Branden Roy Baker, 34, of Stafford, Virginia, pleaded Tuesday to stealing the items while assigned there as a presidential support specialist between September 2013 and April 2015.

