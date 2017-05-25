An Ex-Marine staff sergeant pleads guilty to stealing $100,000 in...
A former Marine staff sergeant has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 worth of gear and equipment from Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the Quantico , Virginia-based unit that transports the president and other executives. Branden Roy Baker, 34, of Stafford, Virginia, pleaded Tuesday to stealing the items while assigned there as a presidential support specialist between September 2013 and April 2015.
