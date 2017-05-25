ALL's Petition to Secretary Price: Approve Texas Medicaid Waiver
American Life League's STOPP International program is requesting all Pro-life Americans to support the state of Texas by signing its petition to Secretary Tom Price to cover the cost of its state-funded Healthy Texas Women Program without requiring that Planned Parenthood be a part of the program. Contact: Rob Gasper, American Life League , 540-659-4171, STAFFORD, Va., May 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Texas will file by the end of June a Medicaid waiver request to the Department of Health and Human Services to obtain Medicaid funding for its state-funded Healthy Texas Women program.
