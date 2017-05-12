ALDI remodels, reopens Manassas, Stafford stores ahead of Lidl opening
Anderson stood first in line to enter a newly renovated ALDI grocery store on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County. It was one of three ALDI locations, to include stores in Manassas and one near Fredericksburg, that reopened Friday after closing one month ago for renovation.
