Trial set to start for 6 men in beating death case
A two-day trial is set to start Monday for six men accused of a 2011 Walmart parking lot beating that eventually was tied to the death of a Fredericksburg victim. The defendants face felony malicious wounding by mob and voluntary manslaughter charges stemming from the December 2015 death of Stuart Cole, 22. The case lay dormant until the months following Cole's death.
