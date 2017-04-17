Thieves target two North Stafford neighborhoods
Police are trying to identify a trio of young men who may have plundered from two neighborhoods in North Stafford this week. Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said a number of vehicles and garages were broken into, and two vehicles were stolen.
