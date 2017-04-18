Stafford man badly injured in hit-and...

Stafford man badly injured in hit-and-run crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Michael and Sharon DeRose had just spent a pleasant evening with friends when what should have been about a five-minute ride to their Aquia Harbour home took a life-altering twist. Michael DeRose, 53, was traveling south on U.S. 1 in Stafford on his motorcycle about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police said, when a pickup truck pulled directly into his path from a parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katlin Aikens (Aug '16) Apr 15 johndoe 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Apr 15 sara69 2
Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12) Mar 27 Michele Cruey 9
expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes Mar '17 tim169 1
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mar '17 TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar '17 slfafdjlad 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 5
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC