Stafford man badly injured in hit-and-run crash
Michael and Sharon DeRose had just spent a pleasant evening with friends when what should have been about a five-minute ride to their Aquia Harbour home took a life-altering twist. Michael DeRose, 53, was traveling south on U.S. 1 in Stafford on his motorcycle about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police said, when a pickup truck pulled directly into his path from a parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katlin Aikens (Aug '16)
|Apr 15
|johndoe
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Apr 15
|sara69
|2
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar '17
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC