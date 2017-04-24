Prince William teens caught stealing ...

Prince William teens caught stealing from cars in Stafford

Three Dumfries teenagers were arrested Sunday after a resident in Widewater Village in Stafford County saw them rummaging through vehicles, police said. Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said the resident called the Sheriff's Office just before 4 a.m. to report subjects going through vehicles in the area of Acadia Street and Glacier Way.

