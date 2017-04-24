Man pleads guilty to scamming Stafford developer out of thousands
A man who stole more than $150,000 from a Stafford County company over a two-year period pleaded guilty to seven felony charges Tuesday. Michael Patrick Ziegler of Reston was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of two counts of forgery, two counts of passing forged documents and three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
