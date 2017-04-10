King George couple gives Stafford deputy permission to search vehicle, now faces heroin charges

A King George County couple is facing felony charges after they agreed to let a Stafford County deputy search their van and heroin was found, police said. Deputy A.I. Assur was on patrol near the Valero at 620 Cambridge St. in southern Stafford Friday night when he noticed a van backed into a parking space near the rear of the building, Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said.

