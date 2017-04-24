Jason Pelt announces run for Stafford's Aquia District supervisor seat
Attorney Jason Pelt is seeking the Republican nomination for the Aquia District seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. Pelt moved to Stafford in 2000 as a judge advocate with the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Ala.
