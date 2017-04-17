I'm Freeeee: Dog Breaks Himself Out Of Vet Hospital By Opening A Bunch Of Doors On His Own

This is the security camera footage from the Aquia Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford, Virginia, of General the ten year old Great Pyrenees making a daring escape on the night of April 10th. And by daring escape I mean he casually opens all the doors between his kennel and the parking lot, and leaves, clearly abandoning the dog in the kennel next to him who thought they had a deal.

