Greg Bundrick running for Falmouth supervisor in Stafford
Greg Bundrick has announced his decision to seek the Democratic nomination for the Falmouth District seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. The three-year resident of Falmouth intends to address overcrowded roads, encourage businesses to occupy vacant buildings before building new, create a friendly environment for small business and improve the area's schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Small-$3 car wash owner also Fredericksbur... (May '12)
|Mar 27
|Michele Cruey
|9
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Mar 15
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar '17
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar '17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb '17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC