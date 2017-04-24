Comstock Homes reaches into Stafford
Regional builder Comstock Homes is making its first foray into Stafford County with its small community Estates at Leeland that offers the feel of seclusion while putting buyers just a stone's thrown from the Leeland VRE train station. Sales manager Carole Oates said the community has nine of its original 24 lots remaining, with one home now available for immediate occupancy.
