Brass knuckles accusation brings new felony charge for Stafford man already facing drug trial

A Stafford County man who is scheduled to stand trial next week on three drug-related charges picked up a new felony charge Wednesday after he was accused of punching his fishing buddy in the face with brass knuckles, police said. Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said deputies D.T. Aubrecht and L.A. Burgess went to Harpoon Drive in Aquia Harbour about 7:30 p.m. in response to the reported attack.

