Witness says Tolliver killed uncle in...

Witness says Tolliver killed uncle in anger over Stafford theft

Dequandry "Q" Howard told a Stafford jury Wednesday the same thing he told a county detective last year on the day his uncle, 33-year-old Maurice "Mo" Scott, was killed. He said he saw Chancellor "Chop" Tolliver fire a single shot into Scott's chest outside the Garrison Woods apartment complex.

