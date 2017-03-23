Teen gets 20 years in Stafford for brutally beating his foster mother
A Stafford County teenager who permanently injured his foster mother last year by pummeling her with a baseball bat was ordered Thursday to serve 20 years in prison. Sky Thaddeus Cutler, 16, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court by Judge Charles Sharp to a total of 40 years with 20 years suspended.
