Stimpson says diet drug led to bizarr...

Stimpson says diet drug led to bizarre behavior, is considering another run for office

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Former Stafford County Supervisor Susan Stimpson said Monday she is seriously considering another bid for a state House of Delegates seat, nearly a year after her bizarre trespassing arrest at the Fredericksburg Wegmans. During her first sit-down interview with The Free Lance-Star since the April 5 arrest, Stimpson blamed her erratic behavior on side effects of Phentermine, a prescription appetite suppressant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11) Mon TroubledKitty 8
News Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc... Mar 2 slfafdjlad 1
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 5
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Feb 17 richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC