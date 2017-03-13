Stafford School Board and supervisors hold budget work session

With the budget season in full swing, Stafford County officials are trying to work together to start off fiscal year 2018 on the right foot, especially when it comes to major funding priorities like education. The Stafford Board of Supervisors and School Board met for a joint session on Wednesday evening to discuss Superintendent Bruce Benson's proposed budget and capital improvement plan, which the School Board approved on March 7 during a special meeting.

