Stafford judge sentences ousted Marine to 75 years for raping reservist

A judge has upheld the 75-year prison sentence a jury had recommended for a man convicted of raping a woman at a townhouse in North Stafford in February of last year. Michael Andrew Maldini, 38, was convicted in Stafford County Circuit Court in December of rape, aggravated sexual battery and attempted sodomy.

