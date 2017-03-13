Stafford judge sentences ousted Marine to 75 years for raping reservist
A judge has upheld the 75-year prison sentence a jury had recommended for a man convicted of raping a woman at a townhouse in North Stafford in February of last year. Michael Andrew Maldini, 38, was convicted in Stafford County Circuit Court in December of rape, aggravated sexual battery and attempted sodomy.
