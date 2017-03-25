Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 03/23/17 - 03/29/17
On 3/25/17, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Cynthia Leah Loving of Spotsylvania County for larceny of beer from a Sunoco convenience store. On 03/25/17, Deputy Baugh arrested Dante Broadway of Spotsylvania for open warrants for Felony Larceny, Conspire to commit larceny, and Conspire alter price.
