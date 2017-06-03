Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 03/06/17...

Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 03/06/17 - 03/12/17

On 3/6/17, Deputy Watson arrested Clorisa Delgado, 30 of Spotsylvania, for two outstanding arrest warrants from Spotsylvania for Assault and Battery, at the Magistrate's office. On 3/8/17, Deputy Schulz arrested Alina Savchenko, 20 of Spotsylvania, for Assault & Battery in the 100 Block of Lovett Drive.

