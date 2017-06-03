Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 03/06/17 - 03/12/17
On 3/6/17, Deputy Watson arrested Clorisa Delgado, 30 of Spotsylvania, for two outstanding arrest warrants from Spotsylvania for Assault and Battery, at the Magistrate's office. On 3/8/17, Deputy Schulz arrested Alina Savchenko, 20 of Spotsylvania, for Assault & Battery in the 100 Block of Lovett Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|expose 540/Fredericksburg hoes
|Wed
|tim169
|1
|Review: Darren Meyer, Attorney at Law (Mar '11)
|Mar 13
|TroubledKitty
|8
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC