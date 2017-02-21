Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 02/20/17 - 02/26/17
On 2/21/17, Deputy Carnahan arrested David Harrison, Jr., 29 of no fixed address, for Shoplifting at Wal-Mart in Southpoint. On 2/22/17, Deputy Tavarez released Deshawn Rhamaj Suggs, 19 from Spotsylvania, on a Summons for Shoplifting in the 100 Block of Falcon Drive.
