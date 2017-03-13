Senseless tirade lands Stafford man in jail

A disconnected 911 call that didn't involve him resulted in a trip to jail for a Stafford County man, authorities said. Deputies K.J. Simpson and S.P. Whitt went to a residence on Poplar Road about 8:30 p.m. Friday in response to an aborted 911 call, Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.